In a significant stride towards the technological future, MTN Uganda, the leading telecom operator in the country, has unveiled its pioneering 5G network.

The network’s genesis coverage has been established in the Kampala suburbs of Lugogo and Bugolobi, marking a historic moment for Uganda’s communication landscape.

With 125 5G sites already deployed across strategic locations, MTN Uganda has positioned itself as an early adopter of this cutting-edge technology.

The Uganda Communications Commission granted the telecom company access to crucial spectrums including 700MHz, 2.3GHz, 2.6GHz, and an E-band spectrum.

This allocation sets the stage for unparalleled data speeds and remarkably low latency, ushering in a new era of seamless connectivity.

Sylvia Mulinge, the CEO of MTN Uganda, expressed her excitement about the network launch and its potential impact.

“We are thrilled to introduce the 5G network in Uganda, reaffirming our commitment to transforming the digital landscape,” stated Mulinge.

She elaborated that the initial showcase of the network in Lugogo and Bugolobi is just the beginning, with plans to achieve full 5G coverage across Kampala by the end of 2024, followed by an expansion to all major cities within the next two years.

The launch event was graced by Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, who emphasized the monumental significance of the 5G network for Uganda.

Dr. Baryomunsi underscored how this advanced technology is set to not only revolutionize social media usage but also serve as a catalyst for comprehensive economic and social transformation.

“The advent of the 5G network is a momentous initiative that will empower households across Uganda and foster innovation,” remarked Dr. Baryomunsi.

MTN Uganda’s subscriber base, which boasts approximately 15 million users, highlights the company’s commitment to driving the nation’s digital evolution.

As the 5G network continues to roll out across the country, it is expected to open up new avenues for communication, business, and technological advancements.

In a world that is becoming increasingly interconnected, MTN Uganda’s launch of the 5G network stands as a testament to the nation’s determination to stay at the forefront of technological progress.

As the network’s coverage expands and its capabilities unfold, Uganda is poised to harness the immense potential of 5G, propelling the nation into a future defined by high-speed connectivity