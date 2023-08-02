In a bid to expand the revenue base and provide economic opportunities for the local population, the Ministry of Tourism has embarked on an ambitious project to identify, assess, and develop potential tourist sites in the West Nile sub-region.

Ministry officials have been hard at work documenting and coding various sites that boast rich historical, cultural, and natural significance, aiming to create exposure and generate income for the region.

The week-long exercise began in Oraba town council, located in the Koboko district, where a unique tripartite point has been attracting locals for generations.

The landmark, aptly named Salia Musala, or “the three cooking stones” in Kakwa, signifies the meeting point of three sovereign states: the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and Uganda.

Historically, this border point was established in 1914 after Belgium Congo ceded the West Nile sub-region to British Colonial rule.

Esther Linda Nakami, the Tourism Development Officer in the Ministry of Tourism, emphasized the significance of the project.

“This particular visit has been eye-opening because some of the sites were not known to some of us. But we have actually realised that the region is rich in both natural and cultural heritage. So, I think we would take it up and see how far we can develop some of these sites, working with both private and also local governments within particular districts in the region.” Stated Nakami.

Continuing their exploration of the area’s historical landmarks, ministry officials headed to Maracha District through the reciprocal guidance of Rose Atima, former woman MP Maracha district where they encountered Alikua Forts and Monument Heritage, colloquially referred to as the Pyramid.

“This place signifies an important era in our history, and it is essential to preserve it for future generations, these spears are a testament to the bravery and history of our ancestors. Preserving them is vital for our cultural identity.” Noted Atima.

This location holds immense historical importance, as it once served as the administrative headquarters of Belgium Colonial government and a military fort during the Belgian-Congo Colony’s rule under King Leopold II from 1894 to 1911.

Notably, in Nyaala village, Drambu sub-county, elders showcased two ancient spears that have survived for nearly two centuries. These spears were said to be used in a significant event where Arthur Weatherhead, the first District Commissioner of the West Nile sub-region, was laid to rest near the Alikua Forts and Monument Heritage.

Further into the exploration, the officials were mesmerized by the Miria Adua waterfalls, located in Kijomoro Sub County, Maracha district. This stunning natural heritage stands at a height of about 10 meters, with short grooved slabs of hard rock plates. Apart from the picturesque scenery, the waterfalls offer an ideal setting for picnic activities, and the site could potentially be packaged with unique local foods, cultural dances, and extraordinary tree species.

The project’s ultimate goal is to understand and assess the potential of these tourist sites, paving the way for domestic and international tourism. By collaborating with both private entities and local governments in the region, the Ministry of Tourism aims to create sustainable growth and lasting benefits for the West Nile sub-region.

As the ministry continues its efforts to develop these hidden gems, hopes are high that West Nile will soon become a must-visit destination for tourists seeking to experience the rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural wonders of the region.