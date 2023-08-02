It will be a fun filled day on Friday as 13 time Uganda Premier League champions, KCCA FC hosts Kenya’s Kakamega Homeboyz as part of the celebrations to mark the KCCA FC day.

The event, which is themed ‘Ekiri e Lugogo’ will be held on Friday August, 4, 2023 at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo and the day will feature a number of activities, including unveiling the 2023/24 squad to KCCA FC stakeholders, a football match, and entertainment.

Speaking about this first-of-a-kind event, KCCA FC CEO Anisha Muhoozi said;

“The event is a way for the club to connect with its fans and supporters. “We want to give our fans and supporters a chance to come together and celebrate the club ahead of the 2023/24 season. The player unveiling event and the international friendly is an opportunity where we seek to elevate the game of football in the country. As icing on the cake, the combination of music and football is a catalyst to spice up the flavor to a wider community than our usual reach,” said KCCA FC CEO, Anisha Muhoozi.

The event is expected to attract thousands of fans from all over Uganda as tickets go for shs20000 for ordinary and shs50,000 for VIPs.

According to organisers, KCCA FC stadium name partners, MTN have also given back to the fans through MTN MOMO pay.

All fans that will purchase the ordinary ticket using MTN MOMO Pay will get it at a discount.

KCCA FC Day

According to the Lugogo based club, the KCCA FC day is a way in which the club connects with its fans and supporters.

“The event is a way for KCCA FC to promote the club and its brand. The event will be a great opportunity for the club to showcase itself to a wider audience,” said KCCA CEO, Anisha Muhozi.

She said the international friendly with Kenya’s Kakamega Homeboyz will be the culmination of the day’s activities and all this will be at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

The KCCA FC day event will henceforth be an annual event ahead of the forthcoming season.