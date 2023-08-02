Hon Evelyn Anite spent last week in China visiting among others TMI Technologies headquarters.

TMI technologies is a tech company that majors in manufacturing mobile phones and their accessories in Shenzen China.

The China based firm operates a mobile phone assembly plant in the eastern Uganda’s flourishing Mbale industrial park under “Mione” brand.

While speaking about the visit, minister Anite was impressed with Mione hard work and ability to deliver in line with their initial promise.

“Many talk but don’t work and the kind of investors we need in Uganda are ones who work, ” Anite stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

She commended Mione for its tremendous contribution in realising job creation for women and youth at the Mbale industrial park based plant.

”They are in their hundreds, as early as 6am you find long lines of Ugandans walking to the industrial park. All those found employment in this investment and its good when a foreign investor impacts on lives of locals,” she pointed out.

She also noted that many foreign companies have in the past expressed willingness to help invest in Uganda but many never even lay their first brick on the ground.