In the midst of a dramatic political arena, the silence of the political godfathers has become a subject of intense debate, leaving many to question whether they have become mere spectators or opted for a sabbatical leave.

The current political turmoil within various parties has raised concerns over the role and influence of these influential figures who have historically shaped the nation’s politics.

One of the parties experiencing internal upheaval is the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), where the direction of the party remains uncertain.

This comes on the heels of a faction within the Democratic Party (DP) struggling to break away from their President General, Nobert.

Moreover, all is not well within the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) and the National Unity Platform (NUP).

As political parties struggle to stay afloat, the traditional political godfathers seem to have retreated to the sidelines, watching events unfold without offering their usual guidance and intervention.

Notably, this silence extends beyond the realm of politics to encompass religious leaders, retired professors, judges, and other influential figures.

Ogenga Latigo, a seasoned political figure, expressed his dismay stating that he alongside other experienced leaders like Frank, believes that the new generation of leaders tends to disregard their counsel and believes they have all the answers.

“Those of us who would give guidance were pushed out.” Noted Latigo.

Wandera Ogalo, another elder statesman, wondered why the elders do not intervene when they can see the right path, but the people are moving in the wrong direction.

Meanwhile, those currently active in politics assert that the young leaders fail to value the opinions of their elders. This disconnect also extends to the religious leaders, who seemingly have taken sides in the political fray.

“The lack of willingness to share space with the experienced elders has further deepened the political divide,” noted Wandera.

However, some voices like Ken Lukyamuzi of the Conservative Party argue that sometimes silence can be more beneficial than speaking out prematurely.

“Sometimes it pays to calculate what you’re going to say before you talk,” Lukyamuzi remarked.

Lukyamuzi emphasized that acknowledging mistakes and finding common ground is essential to prevent disastrous consequences for parties like the FDC.

While some elder figures remain cautious about speaking out, Wandera Ogalo of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) believes that before the elders take center stage, Ugandans must reflect on their history, which seems to be repeating itself.

“After independence, we banned political parties. We assume we are operating in a democracy. The environment is harsh. Leaders have never wanted them to work,” said Wandera.

The current situation raises pertinent questions about the role of political godfathers and whether their absence is exacerbating the challenges faced by political parties.

As Uganda’s political landscape continues to shift and evolve, the importance of collective wisdom, cooperation, and understanding between generations becomes more crucial than ever.