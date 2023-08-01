Members of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament expressed dissatisfaction with the officials from Mulago Specialized Women and Neonatal Hospital, accusing them of mismanaging funds allocated to the entity from the Ministry of Finance during the fiscal year 2021/2022.

The officials, led by the Executive Director, Dr. Evelyne Nabunya, appeared before the committee to respond to queries raised in the Auditor General’s report.

During the interface with the officials, it was revealed that out of the 25.3 billion shillings received in the financial year, only 24 billion shillings was utilised, leaving an unaccounted balance of 1.3 billion shillings.

The committee raised concerns about the irregular diversion of 1.2 billion shillings from budgeted activities to procure three vehicles for the hospital without obtaining the necessary approvals. This financial irregularity drew further criticism from the legislators.

Additionally, the committee highlighted issues related to the storage of medicines. They noted that the fridges storing cold chain medicines were housed in a non-ventilated room, leading to a retention of emitted heat, which could potentially affect the efficacy of the medications.

Furthermore, the committee discovered discrepancies in the hospital’s tax remittance. An amount of 785.97 million shillings was deducted as Pay As You Earn (PAYE) from employees’ salaries, but there was no evidence of remittance to the tax authority (URA). Failure to remit the deducted PAYE could result in penalties and fines imposed by the tax body.

Before the questioning began, the committee was initially divided over the content and motive of a chit transferred from the technical wing to the officials. However, after a 30-minute debate, the committee decided to proceed with the inquiry.

In response to the queries raised by the committee, Dr. Evelyne Nabunya and the hospital officials provided explanations for the mismanagement of funds and the lapses in financial practices. The officials assured the committee that they would take the necessary corrective measures to address the highlighted issues.

The Public Accounts Committee cautioned the technical wing against breaching committee rules and emphasized the importance of adherence to proper procedures during such hearings.

As the investigation into the mismanagement of funds at Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital continues, the committee seeks to ensure accountability and transparency in the utilization of public resources.

The spotlight on this issue underscores the importance of proper financial governance and oversight to safeguard public funds and deliver efficient healthcare services to citizens.