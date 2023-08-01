Wamala regional police in Mubende district are looking into a murder in which a mob attacked and killed two family members over a disputed piece of land.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, around 8am in Kilwanyi village, Kilwanyi parish, Kiruma Subcounty, Mubende district.

Milly Namutebi Naava, 54, and Abudalah Kayizi, 53, have been identified as the deceased.

According to Racheal Kawala, regional police spokesperson, preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased, Milly Namutebi Naava, along with her husband, Abudalah Kayizi, and their two sons, Ssekamate Muzafaru and Ibrahim Kawuma, were ambushed by a group of approximately 30 people led by one Benjamin Tumusiime

“The attack occurred while the victims were leaving the home of Benjamin Tumusiime. Both Namutebi and her husband were hacked to death during the violent incident, while their two sons managed to escape but sustained serious injuries,” she said

Kawala added, “The motive behind this gruesome murder has been identified as a long-standing land dispute, specifically involving an 8 square mile piece of land situated in Kilwanyi village, Kilwanyi parish, Kiruma Subcounty, Mubende.”

As part of the ongoing investigation, Kawala confirmed to the press that police have arrested five suspects believed to be connected to the crime.

“These individuals are currently detained at Mubende CPS while efforts continue to identify and apprehend more suspects involved in this horrific act,” she said.

This incident at the height of increased land disputes in Mubende and the surrounding districts.