I&M Bank Uganda joined Buganda Kingdom on Monday 31 July to celebrate the historical 30th coronation anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Organized under the theme “The Importance of Clans to Buganda Kingdom,” the momentous celebrations were characterized by a display of enthusiasm and excitement from thousands of the Kabaka’s loyal subjects, who braved a heavy downpour to attend the historic moment at Lubiri in Mengo.

In his address, His Majesty, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, shared a message with a strong vision for his subjects and the entire kingdom.

The King urged his subjects to safeguard their heritage by preserving their land and culture, reinforcing the significance of unity and continuity within the Buganda Kingdom.

The Kabaka also spoke passionately about the issue of Ugandans travelling abroad as laborers, only to be treated as slaves, calling for measures to protect the rights and dignity of his people.

The Acting Managing Director of I&M Bank Uganda- Sam Ntulume, led a delegation that included Dennis Damba, Head of Treasury and Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, to represent the bank at the historic event.

And to congratulate the Kabaka upon the milestone, Mr Ntulume and his team handed over a placard to the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga, that emphasized the bank’s commitment towards continuing to impact communities in partnership with Buganda Kingdom.

Mr Ntulume said I&M Bank Uganda remains steadfast in its commitment to making a positive impact on the communities it serves and to supporting initiatives that uplift and empower the people of Buganda.

“We are immensely proud to be a part of this significant milestone in the history of the Buganda Kingdom. Our partnership with the Buganda Kingdom is deeply rooted in our values of community support and cultural preservation. We are committed to continuing our efforts in celebrating and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Buganda, and Uganda as a nation. Awangale ayi Ssaabasajja,” Mr Ntulume said.

I&M Bank was one of the major sponsors for the 2023 Kabaka Birthday Run, which centered on the theme “Men Against HIV/AIDS to Save The Girl Child.” The annual event serves as a precursor to the birthday celebrations of His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Over the past three decades, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s reign has symbolized unity and continuity within the Buganda Kingdom. I&M Bank’s participation in the celebrations serves as a testament to its dedication to community development and the preservation of cultural heritage.