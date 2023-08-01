Members of the Parliamentary Health Committee are calling for a post legislative scrutiny on the human organ donation and transplant law amid unclear implementation progress.

The act that was ascended to by the president towards the end of March this year, members say that its implementation process has slowed following the pressure from its enactment.

The law, which was designed to regulate and facilitate the process of organ donation and transplantation, has been met with both support and skepticism from various stakeholders.

However, since its enactment, there have been limited updates on the actual implementation and its effectiveness in addressing the critical issue of organ shortages and transplant procedures.

According to Dr. Lulume Bayiga, the scrutiny seeks to ensure that the law achieves its intended objectives and brings about positive changes to the healthcare system.

According to technocrats familiar with the matter, the process is slowly moving, with the minister in charge of health yet to appoint the governing council and establish the necessary regulations.

As the public eagerly awaits, for the country’s maiden transplant, questions still linger on how safe will the public be, if the actual process kickstarts.

The post legislative scrutiny is expected to shed light on any potential roadblocks and offer valuable recommendations for improving the law’s efficacy.