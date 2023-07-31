Some members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) have expressed their dissatisfaction with the recent party Elders Committee report.

The report cleared party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat and secretary general from allegations of misusing party funds.

However, these members argue that the report lacks credibility and fails to address the ongoing issues within the party.

During a special meeting of the FDC’s National Council last week, tensions ran high as some members were denied access to the meeting.

Prominent members like Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and his deputy Doreen Nyanjura were among those blocked from attending.

Many of those who couldn’t attend the meeting only learned about the resolutions and received a copy of the report through the media and official party channels.

Nyanjura, in particular, has voiced her concerns regarding the Elders Committee’s report.

She argues that the recommendations for tolerance and reconciliation cannot be implemented while intimidation, mistrust, evasion of accountability, connivance, violence, and deceit persist within the party.

“These vices have eaten up the soul or kernel of the party and since the opportunity to deal head-on with some of these ills through the Elders’ Committee has been lost, the party will only survive if these are addressed urgently by the Party members before the next delegates conference, “she says.

Nyanjura points to Article 20 of the FDC Party Constitution, which outlines the composition and functions of the National Council.

According to her interpretation, a minimum of 250 members should be present for proper functioning.

She argues that the meeting fell short of this requirement since only 66 members were said to have adopted the report.

This raises questions about the validity of the decisions made during the meeting.

Furthermore, Nyanjura criticises the Elders Committee’s failure to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged misuse of party funds. The report mainly relies on verbal submissions without any evidence of investigative efforts.

“Without any evidence of investigative effort made by the said Elders’ Committee, the report is not worth the paper on which it was printed and therefore must never have been submitted to the national council,” she said.

Nyanjura questions the committee’s ability to address the issue properly and raises doubts about the party leadership’s character and accountability.

She also highlights the lack of transparency regarding the money trail and the party’s borrowing practices.

The report mentions an estimated figure of 2.7 billion shillings, but it fails to provide a breakdown of the legitimate sources of funding.

Nyanjura points out that the report overlooks critical questions regarding the timing and use of funds, as well as the recipients of the money.

Nyanjura further questions the objectivity of the Elders Committee, noting that one member abstained from all meetings and the vice chairperson resigned due to dissatisfaction with the committee’s impartiality.

She finds it concerning that the committee failed to address these issues or include them in their report.

“This is why I pose the question as to whether these elders were equal to the task at hand. A task that required them to ensure that those running the party are persons of impeccable character and accountable to the members,” she said.

In failing to execute this task with distinction or merit, the elders have raised further questions on the calibre of cadres charged with the management of party affairs.

She urges concerned FDC members to engage in wide consultations with the party’s membership and calls on the party leadership to reflect on their actions.