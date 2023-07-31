Next Media has signed a content sharing MoU with Serbia’s biggest media group, Alo! media.

The agreement is intended to create content through various platforms to reach millions of people in Serbia and the entire Balkan region.

Kin Kariisa, Group CEO of Next Media, said the media play a critical role in telling the Ugandan story and now with this partnership, through various platforms, content about Uganda will be able to reach millions of people in this market.

‘Serbian market is a pathway for Ugandan products to the European market. Media is the glue that puts all the traders together,’ Kariisa said.

Group CEO for Alo! media pledged full support towards this initiative and said content could speed up processes of trade and investment.

‘I’m pretty amazed by the quality of Uganda products. Serbians have to know about them. We need to educate them on what’s possible and we will do that through communicating crucial messages,’ Sacha – Group CEO Alo! media said.

Ugandan businessmen and women spent the better part of the day in Belgrade seizing opportunities during the Uganda-Balkans summit as they forged crucial connections with Serbian investors.

This cross-border collaboration promises to fuel export promotion and strengthen trade ties between the two nations.