The Uganda Editors’ Guild (UEG) has temporarily lifted the ban on coverage of government press briefings and activities with immediate effect.

Last week, the UEG joined the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) to boycott government press briefings and all government events in protest against President Museveni’s directive to channel all government advertising through Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and NewVision.

However, according to a statement dated July 30, UEG has decided to temporarily call off the ban.

The guild says the decision to lift the ban followed a call extended to the media industry by the State House and the Office of The Prime Minister to meet on August 10, and discuss the ‘problematic’ directive on government advertising.

“The Guild welcomes the invitation to find a more feasible solution to the problem and has accepted the invitation to attend these discussions. As a mark of commitment to press freedom and reconciliation, the Guild therefore announces the temporary lifting of the boycott on government press briefings and coverage with immediate effect,” the guild secretary Sylvia Nankya announced in the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

UEG expressed gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni for asking to meet private media players, and expressed optimism that the talks will result in an amicable settlement.

“We believe that progress is best achieved through cooperation and dialogue, free from any duress or coercion,” UEG noted.

The guild also noted that by lifting the boycott, it demonstrated its commitment to finding a resolution that benefits all stakeholders and safeguards the democratic principles that define the nation.

”The UEG remains devoted to defending media freedom, advocating for the equitable distribution of public funds, and fostering a collaborative relationship with the government for the betterment of Uganda’s society.”

Last week, the UEG had urged that the directive on government advertising was ‘unconstitutional’ and discriminatory practice that was detrimental to media freedom and the equitable distribution of public funds, and hoped that the meeting between NAB and Museveni would provide an opportunity for meaningful discussions and addressing their concerns.

“As advocates for freedom of the press and the rights of all Ugandans to access diverse and unbiased information, the UEG acknowledges and appreciates the planned meeting between the Executives of the National Broadcasters Association (NAB) and the President scheduled for August 10, 2023,” UEG said in a statement dated July 24.

The latest development comes days after the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) also temporarily lifted ban on covering government activities ahead of the upcoming meeting with the President.