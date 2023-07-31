By Joviah Nalunkuuma

Boda boda riders are a major source of road accidents in Uganda. In 2022, boda bodas were involved in 43% of all road accidents in Uganda, resulting in 1,422 deaths and 401 injuries.

Here are some of the current statistics on boda boda accidents in Uganda:

In January-September 2022, 1,021 boda boda riders and 401 passengers lost their lives in road crashes.

In April 2022 alone, 153 people died in road accidents while 289 people died, in July alone, with the number of injured ones estimated at 965.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the traffic police statistics, 4,159 road accident fatalities countrywide were recorded in 2021. Of these 1,390 involved motorcycle riders while 528 were passengers on motorcycles.

There are a number of factors that contribute to the high number of road accidents involving boda bodas. These include:

Reckless riding: Boda boda riders often ride recklessly, speeding, overtaking dangerously, and carrying more passengers than the bike is designed to carry.

Lack of safety gear: Many boda boda riders do not wear helmets, which can significantly reduce the risk of death or serious injury in an accident.

Poor road conditions: The roads in Uganda are often in poor condition, which can make it difficult for boda boda riders to control their bikes.

Lack of enforcement: The police often do not enforce traffic laws, which makes it easy for boda boda riders to get away with reckless driving.

There are a number of things that can be done to reduce the number of road accidents involving boda bodas.

These include:

Educating boda boda riders about the dangers of reckless riding: This can be done through public awareness campaigns and training programs.

Enforcing traffic laws: The police need to be more proactive in enforcing traffic laws, especially those that apply to boda boda riders.

Providing safety gear: The government should provide helmets and other safety gear to boda boda riders.

Improving road conditions: The government should invest in improving the roads in Uganda, making them safer for all road users.

By taking these steps, we can help to reduce the number of road accidents involving boda bodas and save lives.

It is important to note that not all boda boda riders are reckless drivers. There are many responsible boda boda riders who operate their businesses safely and efficiently.

However, the reckless behavior of a few riders can have a devastating impact on the lives of many people.

We need to work together to make the roads in Uganda safer for everyone, including boda boda riders. By educating, enforcing, and providing safety gear, we can help to reduce the number of road accidents and save lives.