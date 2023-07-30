The deputy speaker of parliament Thomas Tayebwa has expressed concern about the rise in human trafficking in the country and vowed harsh punishment for perpetrators.

He said this while speaking to the public at the Hope International conference on the theme “Reach every victim of child sacrifice and trafficking, leave no one behind” on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

As reported over the past five years, human traffickers exploit between 7000 to 1200 domestic and foreign victims in Uganda, and traffickers exploit victims from Uganda abroad.

The deputy speaker expressed concern about the increase in human trafficking, noting that it is a critical issue that threatens the existence of humanity and the future of children not only in Uganda, but around the world.

According to the national report on countering trafficking in persons, a total of 1,295 persons were victims of domestic and transnational trafficking in person out of whom 790 were victims of transitional trafficking while 475 were victims of internal trafficking and 30 unknown. This crime continues to affects women who represented 55.1% of the total number of victims registered in 2021.

“This is the time to work together and solve the problem of child sacrifice. It is very unfortunate that in the 21st century, some people still believe that you can obtain wealth through child sacrifice and witchcraft. This is not possible. Money is earned through hard work, focus, and keeping your part of the bargain. The rich people you see didn’t get money on a silver plate or practicing witchcraft. It is through hard work,” he said.

“As Parliament, We will provide support to the office of the DPP and other stakeholders in the justice and security sector to combat this rising barbaric crime,” he added.

Meanwhile, activists such as Alex Sembatya, the founder of Make a Child Smile, a civil society organisation tasked with rescuing victims of human trafficking in Uganda, urged the government to take firm action against individuals arrested while trafficking people within and outside the country.

“While we applaud the government for cracking down on some organised criminal gangs and arresting their leaders, more needs to be done as more Ugandans, particularly children, are being trafficked,” Sembatya said.

He pointed out that traffickers exploit Ugandan adults and children in forced labor in various industries, including agriculture, fishing, mining, street vending, hospitality, and domestic work.

Women, girls, and boys are also exploited in sex trafficking across the country, particularly in Kampala and other urban areas, in brothels, bars, residential homes, and on the street. Due to a lack of economic and educational opportunities in the region, children from the Karamoja region are particularly vulnerable to trafficking.

Although the government and non-governmental organisations have removed street children, particularly Karamajongs, from Kampala’s city streets, more are brought on the streets by unknown individuals.

However, activists in Uganda have revealed that they are also facing threats from powerful cartels, forcing them to flee the country to save their lives.

For instance, Sembatya pointed out that he has lost a number of field officers from his organisation who were forced out of the country for identifying victims of trafficking and their traffickers.

“Many of my people and in other organizations have been threatened to stop working or their lives will be at risk. I lost very good field officers like a one Nicholas Kagimu, a senoir field officer who had to run away from the country because he needed his life and left the family here,” he said.