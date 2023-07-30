Luminous Technologies, an innovator in Uganda’s digital solutions space, has launched Luminous CRM, a comprehensive WhatsApp engagement and marketing platform designed to optimize conversations to accelerate business growth.

The innovation leverages the official WhatsApp Business API, offering businesses unparalleled customer support, automation, and marketing capabilities.

The tool serves clients across various domains, including education, e-commerce, real estate, marketing companies, finance and banking, retail, tours and travels, media, events and trade fairs.

According to CEO and founder, Shadrack Muwanguzi, with Luminous CRM, businesses can revolutionize their customer support by deploying cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence powered chatbots on WhatsApp.

“These chatbots deliver fully automated rich-media services and are equipped to handle customer queries 24/7, reducing the need for extensive human intervention. From sending images and files to handling videos, Luminous CRM’s chatbots offer a smart and automated customer support experience like never before,” Muwanguzi explained.

He added that the Luminous CRM also solves customer support challenges swiftly with its multi-agent live chat dashboard.

“Businesses can qualify leads at various conversation stages automatically or manually using attributes. The platform allows configuration of pre-set responses for human agents, enabling quick responses during live chats. Additionally, Luminous CRM facilitates seamless chatbot to human agent transfers and vice versa for efficient query resolution.”

He noted that the innovation empowers businesses to efficiently manage their contacts with an in-built customer database but also provides an extensive user profile that drives insights for better understanding and personalized engagement.

According to Muwanguzi, businesses can add various tags and attributes to each customer, facilitating targeted marketing campaigns and enhanced customer experiences.

He explained that Luminous CRM enables businesses to broadcast promotional messages, offers, new product launches, webinar reminders, payment reminders, and more to a vast audience of up to 100,000 plus users in a single click.

“With real-time WhatsApp Broadcast Analytics, businesses can track audience size, message delivery status, and user engagement. Importing contacts in a CSV file and launching a WhatsApp Broadcast has never been simpler,”Muwanguzi said.

He noted that businesses can drive orders and boost revenues through WhatsApp catalogs, cart, and the in-built commerce dashboard provided by Luminous CRM.

“The platform facilitates seamless collection of payments on WhatsApp using WhatsApp Pay and other modes of payments such as Flutterwave, IoTec, and more.”

According to officials, Luminous CRM allows businesses to unlock the verified green tick on their WhatsApp, establishing credibility and trust with customers and that verification badge enhances brand reputation and builds customer confidence in the services offered.

“Luminous CRM enables businesses to automate WhatsApp notifications for various triggers or events, including payment confirmations, abandoned carts, COD confirmations, and application drop-offs. The platform seamlessly integrates with popular CRMs like Hubspot, Zoho, payment portals, e-commerce stores like Shopify, WooCommerce, and automation platforms like Pabbly, Zapier, and more.”