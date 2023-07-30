Before the state money questions in the once leading opposition party FDC came in the public domain, the matter had long before been discussed internally and referred to the elder’s committee for investigation.

The elder’s committee chaired by Dr. Frank Nabwiso upon completion of investigation was supposed to deliver a detailed report finding to the National Council that convened on Friday, July 28, 2023 at party headquarters in Kampala unearthing the source of the alleged state funds in question.

But to the disappointment of delegates, the report finding did not settle the dust as earlier expected. The findings in one hand implicates Nathan Nandala Mafabi and Patrick oboi Amuriat confirming money was received from sources they don’t reveal. On another note, the findings exonerate secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi and party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi from receiving state money indicating they don’t have to reveal sources of fundings.

The convener of the just concluded national council Wasswa Birigwa said, “The findings are neither here nor there. They gathered all necessary information from the complainants how they received money from statehouse with party founder member Kizza Besigye being given some money to keep. The accused responded claiming to have drawn the funds from a local bank but failed to clear position. Elders were supposed to come to a conclusion but they didn’t. I knew no one was going to admit to have the money.”

The national chairman Wasswa Birigwa who was the convener of the meeting after the long awaited investigation never zeroed on any one, now plans a series of meetings to usher in reconciliation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let bygones be bygones, let’s reconcile with each other. I have already forgiven Nandala Mafabi and Amuriat over holding me hostage leading to my jumping over the fence for my life” Birigwa said.

Another participant in the just concluded national council Hassan Kaps Fungaro shared a similar view.

“Our members injured each other using tuff verbal exchanges and quarrels. Let’s bring down our emotions and forgive each other” Fungaro pleaded with fellow party members.

Birigwa however who preaches reconciliation advises complainants to now use the ballot come November this year’s delegates conference eject leaders they no longer trust.

Regardless of the call for reconciliation, the Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda who earlier raised a red flag claiming the elders report findings were doctored vows never to look eye to eye with Nathan Nandala Mafabi and Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

“I can no longer be led by Nandala and Amuriat but will continue with the struggle against Museveni, that one I can contribute 24hours at 100 percent” Ssemujju bitterly stressed.

But policy analyst Godber Tumushabe believes hope is not lost, reconciliation is still possible.

“These differences are easier to manage more so if it involves leaders like this particular one. It’s positive to already hear individuals apologising to each other”, Godber said.