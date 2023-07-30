By Martin Kaddu

The Confederation of African football (CAF) has concluded its two-day tour in Uganda where some of the facilities proposed in the bid to jointly host AFCON 2027 have been inspected.

Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania formally handed in their East Africa PAMOJA bid Afcon 2027 to jointly host the 2027 Africa cup of nations.

After inspecting among others Namboole and Nakivubo stadiums yesterday Friday 28th, 2023, the team three including Lakshmikanth Karunanidhi, Adam Vojtekovszki and Omar El Ghiati on Saturday visited St Mary’s stadium-Kitende and Denver Goodwin stadium under construction in Garuga.

The officials together with FUFA president Eng. Moses Magogo and his executive members also had a guided tour of Entebbe international airport where Uganda airlines CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki gave a brief about the national carrier’s operations.

“We are very ready for the job. As Uganda airlines, we shall ensure that the football world has memorable experiences through our services,” committed Bamuturaki.

Uganda’s East Africa 2027 Afcon PAMOJA bid spokesperson and FUFA Executive member Rogers Mulindwa believes that the two days have been fruitful.

“We expect the best. The good thing is that all the key stakeholders including the government have expressed their commitment. Nakivubo and Namboole stadiums are on course while St Mary’s stadium is under massive renovation. We are very hopeful and we want all Ugandans to rally behind this PAMOJA bid,” noted Mulindwa.

After the conclusion of Uganda’s inspection, the team flew out to Tanzania aboard Uganda Airline for the country’s inspection.

FUFA Executive member Rogers Byamukama led Uganda’s delegation to Tanzania as observers. Doreen Nabwire and John Ruga represented Kenya in Uganda’s inspection.

Three other nations Algeria, Egypt and Botswana have also registered interest to host the 2027 Africa cup of nations.