Jazz lovers should brace themselves for an unforgettable evening of music, flavour, and sophistication, at the House of Jazz experience event slated for this evening- Saturday July 29th at the picturesque Latitude Hotel, located in Makindye, Kampala.

The House of Jazz is a unique event organized by House of Jazz East Africa, and powered by the world’s leading single malt whisky- Singleton.

The event will feature performances from some of Africa’s finest talents including Kenya’s beloved- Bien of Sauti Sol, the mesmerizing sounds of the Kampala Jazz Orchestra, and the culinary brilliance of Zanzibar’s star Chef- Alex Itungulu.

This fusion of exceptional musical artistry and exquisite flavors is destined to create an unforgettable experience that will offer attendees, unforgettable fun and lasting memories.

Speaking at a press briefing held at Latitude Hotel in the morning, Christine Kyokunda, Singleton Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL), shared insights on the significance of such a partnership, and why The Singleton is a perfect fit for such an exquisite space.

“The Singleton, in its entirety, is about creating unforgettable memories, and this experience with jazz is a space that we definitely thrive in. We are thrilled about this partnership, and ours is to ensure that every attendee goes home with lasting memories. We are preparing luxurious bottle service, food pairings, mini-Singleton mentorships, themed cocktails, and a whole array of fun and cool stuff. So, everyone planning to attend, should prepare for a night of pure sophistication and should prepare to indulge in the captivating combination of The Singleton’s exquisite whisky and the spellbinding melodies of jazz,” Kyokunda said.

Kyokunda added that single malt whisky enthusiasts should be ready to indulge themselves in The Singleton’s extensive range, that shall include the revered 12, 15, and 18-year-old expressions.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 6pm, with a single-entry ticket priced at 600,000Ush, while those seeking a more exclusive experience can reserve a table for 12,000,000Ush. The House of Jazz experience offers whisky and jazz enthusiasts a splendid opportunity to mingle and revel in the harmonious pairing of extraordinary music, tasty food, and exceptional spirits.