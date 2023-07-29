Kinky! Everyone deserves a spiced-up sex life. Like with all the cinnamon and bay leaves in there. No matter how well you think you know your person, a little spicing up won’t hurt.

Learn to create a very sexual space for your sex life. Don’t be the person that thinks toys only mean that a person is into self-pleasure. Nah! Get those handcuffs and make sure your person understands that it is about to go down.

When was the last time you got a hickey from a heated lovemaking session? You need to have a mark that will remind you how steamy it was. Learn to leave bite marks on your person. Not so deep but filled with love.

Learn to leave a bite after or during that moment of pleasure as you go down on them. Nothing that comes out of love hurts. Don’t dig deep into their skin but make sure you leave something.

You will never know how many people appreciate a little choking, especially women. Choking her on the low with your machine gun and around her neck with your hands will bring immense pleasure.

You are not choking her to death. It takes a little practice to be able to pull it off without a safe word. You don’t want to choke someone to death because they are enjoying a little too much.

Women enjoy choking as a given. Especially when you are riding them well. They will feel every bit of the machine gun as they lose their breath. Taking someone’s breath away sometimes means literary putting your hands around their neck as you ride.

Rough sex includes a little spanking. Don’t try to discipline them for the times they annoyed you. Do it out of love and for love. While taking her from behind give it a little spank and go on with your business.

Don’t go so rough matter how hard they tell you to go. If you are riding him and you decide to give him a little choke, don’t underestimate your energy at that moment. Take it slow and be alert for the safe word. Always end it with a kiss so that they know it is all for love.

Till next time, for God’s sake have a safe word.