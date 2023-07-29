Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, also known by the alias Omar Tchiani, has been named the leader of the junta that took power in Niger on Wednesday, ousting democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Here are five things we know about him:

Gen Tchiani, 62, has been at the helm of the presidential guard since 2011

The 700-strong force was established by the ousted president’s predecessor Mahamadou Issoufou to guard against military takeovers

He was linked a 2015 coup attempt against Mr Issoufou. A subsequent court case in 2018 cleared him of involvement

He was promoted to the rank of general in 2018 by Mr Issoufou

Before the military takeover, President Bazoum had planned on removing the general as part of changes he had been making to the security forces, Niger’s private L’Enqueteur newspaper reports.

Source: BBC