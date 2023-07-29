By Martin Kaddu

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa has reiterated Uganda’s commitment to the East Africa PAMOJA bid 2027.

The Speaker was Friday addressing a CAF inspection delegation that is in the country for a two-day working tour to inspect Uganda’s facilities in relation to its readiness to jointly host the AFCON 2027.

Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania formally handed in their joint bid dubbed East Africa PAMOJA bid 2027 last month to host the AFCON 2027.

“Parliament appropriates and I want to give you guarantee, any money needed, we are committed. That is why the guarantee was signed by the Executive. Parliament is fully on board. For any gap, we shall remove money either from our salaries or but we must ensure this succeeds. We believe football unites people. We ask CAF to help us in the integration of East Africa through a language that we all understand –football,” said Tayebwa.

“This September, we are going to host the Pan African parliament, in January we are hosting all speakers of the Commonwealth. How can we fail to host Afcon? In fact, we would have submitted the bid alone. You will be coming when we are very rich, oil will start to flow by 2025. Come and enjoy our oil money,” added Tayebwa.

In order to make it easier for the football world to Uganda, the Uganda government will work on simplifying visa acquisition.

“Uganda has the youngest population in the world, but we are also very hospitable. In a few months, all Africans will be accessing Uganda visa-free. But we shall also have an arrangement with Fufa for non-Africans that will be coming for Afcon,” Tayebwa further assured the CAF delegation during a morning meeting at Namboole stadium.

The national stadium is under renovation and is expected to be ready by the end of November this year although the media was denied access to ascertain the renovation progress.

The CAF delegation also visited Nakivubo stadium which is under reconstruction. Hamis Kiggundu of Ham Enterprises –the developers of Nakivubo stadium through public private partnership assured Ugandans that by the end of this year, the first phase of development will be done and the stadium will be ready for action.

“I am extremely happy that the facility I am developing has been considered to host Afcon 2027. This is evidence that Ugandans can develop their own country. I am only asking the government to extend a conducive environment for local investors just as foreigners are granted,” he noted.

CAF inspectors also visited Sheraton and Serena hotels to ascertain the level of accommodation as well as Kampala international school-Uganda as one of the training grounds submitted by FUFA.

Mulago referral hospital was the other facility to be visited but the team opted not to due to its known standards.

Inspection continues this Saturday at Wankulukuku and St Mary’s –Kitende stadiums as well as Entebe international airport.

From Uganda, the CAF team consisting of Lakshmikanth Karunanidhi, Adam Vojtekovszki and Omar El Ghiati will head to Tanzania for further inspection.