Members of the Uganda Bankers Association (UBA) have made visit to the Raxio data centre in Namanve Industrial Park in Kampala in a bid to acclimatize with how it works.

The visit was also aimed at delving into the advanced technology and infrastructure underpinning the seamless and secure banking services offered to customers nationwide.

During the visit, the delegation from UBA had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the innovative data centre solutions that empower Raxio to maintain high data security standards, scalability, and uninterrupted operations.

“Partnering with members of the Uganda Bankers Association provides us an opportunity to educate and empower their organizations to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge technology,” said James Byaruhanga the Raxio Uganda general manager.

“Understanding the capabilities of modern data centres is crucial for members of the Uganda Bankers Association as they continuously seek to enhance their services and provide secure and efficient banking experiences for their customers.”

The data centre tour helped the Uganda Bankers’ Association members to view the sophisticated infrastructure, robust data backup and disaster recovery capabilities, and adherence to industry-leading security standards, ensuring that customer data is always safeguarded.

“As a trusted partner in the banking industry, we are dedicated to supporting financial institutions like UBA in their pursuit of digital transformation and delivering superior services to their clients,” said Alex Wekoye, the vice president in charge of sales and marketing at Raxio Uganda.

Officials from the bankers’ association noted that the visit also provided a platform for meaningful discussions on collaboration opportunities between Raxio Data Centre and UBA to further strengthen the banking sector’s technological infrastructure .

With 400 racks and a power of 1.5 MW, the Raxio data centre in Uganda can also be used by local companies as their primary storage of their data or as back up storage.

Already many local and foreign companies are using the facility as their primary storage.