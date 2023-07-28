By Fahad Masereka

A fatal accident occurred on the Kasese-Mbarara highway, near a traffic checkpoint, resulting in the death of a female passenger and multiple injuries to an undisclosed number of individuals.

According to initial reports, the accident was caused by a parked sino-truck on the roadside, which obstructed the path of other vehicles.

Three cars approaching from different directions were unable to maneuver through the limited space, resulting in a collision between them.

According to eyewitnesses, the Sino-truck parked on the roadside was reportedly in the wrong position, leading some to believe that it may have been the cause of the accident.

The incident occurred within a short distance of approximately 20 meters from a traffic checkpoint.

As a result, some individuals criticised the traffic police for their alleged insufficient effort in managing road traffic.

The police present at the scene declined to provide any comments as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

We were unable to get the comments from Police spokesperson of Rwenzori East as his known contacts were unreachable.

The injured individuals were quickly rushed to the nearby health facilities for immediate treatment.