The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has in partnership with Human Trafficking Institute (HTI) and Liberty Shared launched Uganda’s first live and publicly available data visualization dashboard for human trafficking cases.

The real-time data visualization and analysis dashboard will provide several dashboards highlighting trends, challenges, and achievements of the ODPP whilst highlighting case numbers, convictions, types of exploitation, victims and traffickers across the 19 ODPP regions.

It will be providing data as recorded on the Trafficking in Persons Mobile App Platform (TIPMAP).

In June 2021, the ODPP entered a partnership with HTI and Liberty Shared to develop the TIPMAP, Uganda’s first database for collecting and sharing data from human trafficking investigations and prosecutions.

TIPMAP is a mobile-friendly case reporting platform developed specifically for ODPP Prosecutors working on trafficking in persons cases and provides up-to-date and consistent information on investigations and prosecutions occurring in all 19 ODPP regions of Uganda.

The sharing of case data across regions will provide opportunities for collaboration across departments to track information on suspected and convicted traffickers and trends in trafficking in persons crimes.

“I expect that the ODPP TIPMAP website will be key to providing vital information to the different stakeholders in the anti-trafficking space and the public at large. It is my hope that this data will contribute to the tireless efforts in preventing and protecting Ugandans and non-Ugandans from trafficking,” the Director of Public Prosecutions, Justice Jane Frances Abodo said.

The CEO and Founder of the Human Trafficking Institute, Victor Boutros appreciated the ODPP and Police for their continued partnership and their excellent efforts in combating human trafficking.

“When enforcement increases, prevalence decreases. As the ODPP shares data highlighting its successful prosecutions and convictions of traffickers, Uganda gives the world tangible hope that together we can decimate human trafficking and protect victims,” Boutros said.