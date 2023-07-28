Erias Lukwago, the Deputy President for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in the Buganda region, has voiced his concern that the party is under siege.

Lukwago was earlier today stopped at the gate of the party’s offices and instructed to walk to the entrance.

This resulted in several altercations between his entourage and individuals, including police officers, guarding the entrance.

Later, Lukwago agreed to park his car at a distance from the office building . But he was not allowed in the meeting.

Speaking to the media shortly after the incident,he decried the hostile environment.

Lukwago was not the only person who has faced obstacles while trying to access the FDC’s National Council meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Najjanankumbi; several other members have also been barred from entry leading to tension and chaos.

Prior to the meeting, a group of youths attempted to expel alleged troublemakers from the party office, but they met resistance from another group within the party.

Lukwago described how the, “Whole environment and all the events happening here are inconsistent with the philosophy and values of the party.”

He noted that if his vehicle was not allowed on the premises, his security inside could not be guaranteed.

“The party is under siege, you can see the whole environment and all the events happening here are inconsistent with the philosophy and values of the party,”he said.

He said everybody was on tenterhooks.

“I am not persona non grata at FDC . I am a bona fide member. I am the Deputy president of FDC and we are here to deliberate the state of affairs of the party,” he said.

Persona non grata is an unacceptable or unwelcome person.