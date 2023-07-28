Wasswa Birigwa, has announced that he has forgiven the party president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, and Secretary General, Mafabi, for their alleged involvement in his “arrest” last week.

The FDC headquarters turned into a battleground on Thursday, July 20, 2023, when unidentified individuals prevented Birigwa from holding his scheduled conference and held him captive within the party premises.

Journalists who were present to cover the presser were also violently attacked, with some of their equipment being taken and many sustaining injuries.

After being held for more than eight hours, Birigwa was eventually seen scaling down the fence of the FDC office.

However, Mafabi, dismissed reports claiming that he and Party president organised the group of individuals who placed Birigwa under captivity at the party headquarters.

According to Nandala, Birigwa purposely placed himself in captivity to gain public and media sympathy.

During the ongoing national council meeting, Birigwa who is the National Chairman of the party addressed the incident and expressed his forgiveness towards those who embarrassed him.

“I have forgiven Mafabi and Amuriat for locking me out of FDC offices. This is not the end of the world. We can find a solution, even if it’s not today, we can tomorrow, so let’s not be divided and turn against each other,” he said.