There has been an exchange of words between Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura and some party members protesting the ongoing National Council meeting.

Nyanjura stated that the meeting cannot take place when some members, including the Lord Mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago, are being blocked from attending.

Lukwago was denied entry at the office gate and instructed to approach on foot.

This resulted in scuffles between his entourage and the individuals manning the entrance, including police officers.

Later, Lukwago agreed to have his car parked at a distance from the meeting venue while he remained behind to address the press.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed concern over the tense atmosphere, saying, “There is a lot of tension as you can see. My security is not guaranteed inside.”

Lukwago is not the only FDC member facing challenges entering the party offices.

Several others have been denied access to the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) National Council meeting at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi.

While protesting the ongoing meeting, Nyanjura argued that it is unfair for the meeting to continue when many people are being denied access to the premises.

“We are not going to be blackmailed. We are not going to be intimidated. Right now, Kennedy [one of the party members] is detained in Patrick Oboi Amuriat’s office, and you want the National Council to continue like this,” she protested.

She further explained that those blocked from accessing the offices are individuals who do not support the party President, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, and Secretary General Nathan Nadala Mafabi.

“If you are allowed to access the premises, you have to first be subjected to violence.As we speak, Kennedy is being detained in Patrick Oboi Amuriat’s office.We cannot continue to accept this,” she said.