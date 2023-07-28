The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, has extended his applause to First Daughter Natasha Museveni Karugire for her groundbreaking documentary “Those From Among You,” a film that vividly highlights Uganda’s tumultuous history, politics, people, and the pivotal events that have shaped the nation’s current state of peace and stability.

Speaking at the official premiere of Natasha’s NRA documentary on Thursday evening (July 27, 2023) at a vibrant event held at Arena Mall, Century Cinemax in Kampala, the Deputy Speaker warned against forgetting the mistakes of the past, stating, “Those who do not remember the past mistakes are condemned to repeat them.”

Hon. Tayebwa, accompanied by his wife, Mrs Anita Tayebwa, joined other prominent guests at the documentary’s premiere. He stressed the significance of ensuring that the documentary reaches the younger generation, empowering them to understand the context and the true implications of war, peace, and stability.

“In our generation, we define peace on whether we have access to social media, we define peace on whether you can go to a club at 3 am, we define peace on whether you can drink yourself silly and still find your way home, and we also define peace on whether you can abuse responsible people and get away with it,” the Deputy Speaker emphasized.

“But from what I have seen in the NRA documentary, that time (1980-1986), it was a matter of survival… just talking about a mere private soldier wouldn’t guarantee you another day of life. [In the reign of terror], this is what people were going through that time.”

The documentary, produced by Natasha Museveni Karugire, delves deeply into the five-year guerrilla war that propelled President Museveni’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) into power, then known as the National Resistance Army (NRA).

The guerrilla war, commencing on February 6, 1981, involved NRA fighters firing the first shot that marked the beginning of the five-year Luweero Bush War, ultimately overthrowing the regimes of Milton Obote (1980-85) and Tito Okello (1985-86). The struggle aimed to end tyranny, vote rigging, insecurity, and other atrocities.

Former Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki praised the documentary as a fitting tribute to the brave sons and daughters of Uganda who have tirelessly strived to make the nation a better place than they found it.

“Those who forget history are doomed, and those who learn from history are also doomed to repeat it,” the former CJ expressed.

Recalling his role in drafting the 1995 Constitution, Chief Justice Odoki highlighted the importance of recognizing the tragic history and political instability Uganda endured. He emphasized the need to commit to building a better Uganda, a cause deeply woven into the fabric of the documentary.

Security Minister Jim Muhwezi, an NRA hero, congratulated Natasha on producing the documentary and urged the youth to watch it attentively to prevent repeating past mistakes.

“Those of us who were there and who are passing on one by one, we wonder whether the future generation will ever know what we went through. This documentary is a true record of what happened, and I appeal to the youth to watch and internalize the documentary so that we don’t again go through what we went through,” Muhwezi remarked.

Natasha Museveni Karugire shared her motivation behind creating the NRA documentary, expressing gratitude to her parents, President Museveni and Janet Kataha Museveni, and others who supported her throughout the journey.

“I have been asked why the story and my response has been, why not the story? If one day you woke up and found yourself in the middle of an ocean, how would you be able to know your bearing to continue with your journey? These things we have documented aim at helping us trace the journey from where we set off as a nation so that we understand how we got to this place in time,” Natasha stated.