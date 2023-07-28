In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, gospel singer Coopy Bly thanked Next Media brands, including NBS TV, Sanyuka, NTV, and Afro Mobile, for their extensive coverage of his Action Talk Live Concert held on May 12, 2023.

Expressing his appreciation, Coopy Bly acknowledged the significant impact of Next Media’s coverage in reaching a wider audience and making the concert a resounding success.

In response, Next Media expressed its pride in associating with Coopy Bly and reaffirmed its commitment to consistently championing the art industry.

“As a media group, we are dedicated to supporting and showcasing artists’ diverse talents and contributions, like Coopy Bly, to the entertainment landscape.” Desire Derekford Mugumisa, Next Media Head of Corporate Affairs