After months of uncertainty, the government has finally broken its silence on the deployment of 1,901 medical interns to various training centers.

The medical interns are expected to report to their respective centers by August 3, 2023 to begin their crucial training in the healthcare sector.

The delay in the deployment process had caused concern among the medical graduates who were eager to kickstart their careers and contribute to the country’s healthcare system.

However, the government had cited budget constraints as the main reason for the hold-up, leading to a prolonged period of uncertainty for the aspiring medical professionals.

In an official statement released today , the government outlined its plans to deploy the 1,901 medical interns within the available budget.

Each intern will receive a net monthly allowance of shillings 1,000,000 to facilitate their accommodation and feeding during the training period from the initial shillings 2.5m.

The decision to proceed with the deployment despite the budget limitations was met with mixed reactions.

Some medical graduates expressed relief and gratitude, considering the prolonged wait they endured, while others raised concerns about the adequacy of the monthly allowance, given the rising cost of living in the country.