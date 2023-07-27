The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in the recent weeks found itself embroiled in a bitter internal dispute that threatens to deepen the existing fault lines and sow further division within the party and the nation.

The ongoing controversy has shifted from accusations of receiving money from suspicious sources by party leaders to a more concerning tribal and regional power struggle.

Recent events have revealed a growing divide between two prominent factions, one in Najjanakumbi and the other in Katonga.

As these factions vie for control, the struggle for redemption of the party has now taken an unsettling turn, with each region aligning itself with one of the two factions.

Political analysts have expressed concern over this development, warning that tribal sentiments could exacerbate divisions within the FDC and the country as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emergence of different regional groups staunchly defending their chosen faction has only served to fan the flames of discord.

Recent meetings held by FDC leaders from various regions, including party youth groups, have further underscored the severity of the situation with demands for the resignation of the FDC president and secretary-general being raised, while accusations of interference have been leveled against the Katonga group.

One prominent voice from the eastern region, Bubulo East legislator John Musila, dismissed the accusations of corruption asserting that the issue of money was merely a pretext. He believes that politicians from the central region are deliberately sidelining their eastern counterparts from leadership positions within the party.

“It’s not about the money; why are our colleagues from the east being overlooked?” asked Musila.

Echoing similar sentiments, Robert Centenary emphasised that certain groups within the party feel it lacks balance, leading to the emergence of tribal and regional sentiments.

Noted history scholar and political analyst, Dr. John Paul Kasujja, delved into the historical context of Uganda’s political landscape, revealing that religious and tribal affiliations have played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s politics.

He further pointed out that these sentiments tend to emerge more prominently during times of distress and political upheaval.

“Since the 1950s, parties like DP were formed by Baganda Catholics, and these historical affiliations are deeply ingrained,” said Dr. Kasujja.

According to Dr. Kasujja, politicians often deploy tribalism as a scapegoat to divert attention from their own political troubles, such as corruption and misuse of office, seeking sympathy and support from their respective regions.

“Leaders tend to evoke tribal sentiments when they find themselves entangled in political controversies,” warned Dr. Kasujja.

Political analysts cautioned that the trajectory of the FDC’s current internal strife is deeply concerning for Uganda’s political landscape. The escalation of tribal and regional tensions within the party could have far-reaching consequences, potentially fragmenting the nation along divisive lines.

Uganda’s future remains at stake as the FDC grapples with its internal challenges. The party must confront these divisive forces head-on to preserve its unity and continue its pursuit of democratic ideals in the country.