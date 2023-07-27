The First Daughter Natasha Karugire Museveni will today premier a documentary she directed casting Uganda’s historic journey, its politics, and the stories of men and women who shaped it.

The documentary dubbed “Those From Among You” will be premiered at an invite-only event scheduled this afternoon at Arena Mall, Century Cinemax in Kampala.

Focused on the rich history of Uganda, the documentary delves into the lives and experiences of the heroes of the Liberation struggle, providing unique insights into the nation’s journey.

Despite the involvement of notable personalities, Natasha Museveni Karugire managed to maintain an unbiased focus on the subject, ensuring that every participant’s perspective is presented authentically.

“Those From Among You” promises to be a compelling documentary that transcends mere politics. It comprehensively covers various aspects of Uganda’s past, present, and the changes that have shaped the nation’s social and economic landscape.”

Natasha Museveni says her inspiration to make the documentary was backed by the desire to avail Uganda’s history and make it accessible to everyone, particularly the younger generation which makes up Uganda’s biggest demographic.

She aims to leave a lasting impact on both Ugandans and Africans across the continent, fostering a deeper appreciation and understanding of their roots.

Addressing the need for Ugandans to tell their own stories, Natasha believes in capturing the essence of Uganda’s uniqueness. She admires the younger generation’s efforts in using platforms like social media to create captivating content that is authentically Ugandan. By finding their own artistic voice, Ugandan filmmakers can represent their heritage from the heart of the Continent.

When asked about her inspirations within the Ugandan film industry, Natasha Museveni Karugire looks up to those who embrace the nation’s stories, visions, and aspirations. On the international scene, Jan Philip Weyl’s work in Ethiopia is a source of admiration for her, showcasing the power of storytelling to captivate and educate.

Following the premiere, the documentary will start airing on NBS, UBC, and Urban TV on Monday, 31st July 2023.