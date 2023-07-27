In a remarkable move towards bridging the digital divide, Centenary Technology Services (Cente-Tech), has taken a giant leap by introducing SMS services to last-mile communities across six dioceses in four regions of Uganda.

The launch comes as a part of Centenary’s 40-year celebration of serving businesses and communities with cutting-edge solutions.

The Catholic dioceses are Arua Catholic Diocese, Gulu Catholic Archdiocese, Lira Catholic Diocese and Masaka Catholic Diocese.

The company’s endeavor aims to empower last mile communities, often overlooked in the digital revolution, by providing access to essential information and services through the SMS technology.

Through this approach, they are dedicated to unlocking new opportunities and fostering inclusive growth across the regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Embracing the Digital Age, these SMS services will bring valuable resources closer to communities that have been traditionally underserved, creating a profound impact on their lives,” said Archbishop John Odama, Gulu Archdiocese.

He continued, “This technological intervention will enhance education, healthcare, and economic prospects, reinforcing our commitment to uplifting the underprivileged.’’

The SMS services are specifically designed to cater to diverse local needs, allowing communities to access information on agriculture, health and hygiene, education, job opportunities, and more. It enables real-time communication between authorities and residents, fostering better governance and community engagement.

In Masaka diocese, Bishop Serverus Jjumba expressed his excitement about the initiative, stating, “We are embarking on a journey of digital empowerment that will enable our communities to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With SMS services at their fingertips, our people will be better equipped to overcome challenges and realize their full potential.’“ he said.

The Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Centenary Technology Services, Peter Kahiigi, shed light on the comprehensive efforts behind the scenes.

“Developing a user-friendly and accessible platform was crucial to the success of this project. We wanted to ensure that even individuals with basic mobile phones could benefit from the services,’ he explained.

“The goal is to create a seamless experience for users while leaving a lasting impact on these communities.” he added.

Cente-Tech’s commitment to serving last mile communities echoes Centenary’s 40- year journey of making a difference in the lives of people across Uganda and Malawi.

With SMS services reaching even the remotest corners, Centenary believes these last mile communities are to embrace the digital age and embark on a journey of positive change and advancement.

They also hope that their SMS services endeavor is set to leave an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals, bringing them closer to the boundless opportunities of the modern world.

Cente-Tech has already rolled out its SMS services in Fort Portal and Kasese and will continue the rollout to all regions in Uganda, as part of the ongoing Centenary’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

With a combined ICT industry experience of over 90 years in the public and private sector, Cente-Tech provides holistic technology solutions and delivers innovation that matters to enable and inspire growth.

Cente-Tech’s niche lies in ICT advisory and Research; ICT Managed Services and Infrastructure; and ICT innovation and digital services.