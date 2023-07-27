The Bamasaba community is on the verge of resolving a long-standing leadership crisis that has deeply divided them for the past three years.

In a significant development, Bagisu clan heads have endorsed Mike Jude Mudoma as the new Bamasaba cultural head, known as Umukuka III, in a special meeting held at the Mbale District Council hall.

For years, the community had been grappling with a contentious succession dilemma, torn between two factions supporting either Mike Jude Mudoma or John Amuram Wagabyalire to assume the revered position of cultural head.

The situation escalated into a crisis after the passing of Umukuka II Bob Mushikori, leaving the community without a unified leadership.

However, the recent meeting of clan heads presented a glimmer of hope for the Bamasaba community as 15 out of 26 clan heads came together to make a crucial decision.

The majority vote went in favor of endorsing Mike Jude Mudoma, signaling a potential end to the longstanding dispute that has hindered progress and unity among the Bamasaba.

The declaration of Mike Jude Mudoma as the newly elected Umukuka III was made by the inaugural Umukuka, Wilson Weyasa Wamimbi, marking a historic moment in the community’s quest for reconciliation and stability.

The endorsement aimed to unify the Bamasaba under a single recognized cultural head and restore harmony within the community.

However, the decision faced immediate opposition from John Amuram Wagabyalire and his supporters, who contested the legitimacy of the endorsement.

Allegations of illegalities and the involvement of “ghost” clan heads were raised, creating further tension and confusion.

“Inzu ya Masaba cultural institution prime minister Mathias Nabutele says the decision by 27 clan heads disenfranchised key stakeholders who are provided in the institution’s constitution,” revealed a source.

Adding to the complexity, John Amuram Wagabyalire claimed that he had already been gazetted, questioning the authority of the clan heads’ decision and vowing to challenge it in court. The situation now faces the possibility of further legal battles, potentially prolonging the resolution of the leadership crisis.

As the Bamasaba community awaits the court’s decision, they remain hopeful that the endorsement of Mike Jude Mudoma as Umukuka III will pave the way for a new era of stability and unity.

Nevertheless, the resistance from the opposition and the impending legal challenges indicate that the road to full resolution remains arduous.

The Bamasaba yearn for a swift conclusion to the leadership dispute, as it has hindered progress and development within their community.

They eagerly anticipate a resolution that will heal the rifts and allow them to move forward under the guidance of a recognized and unified cultural head. Only time will tell whether this decision will be the final step in ending the leadership crisis that has gripped the Bamasaba for far too long.