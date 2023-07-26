By Michelle Marion Apio

Jeema president, Asuman Basalirwa, has advised his counterparts in the FDC to address their party issues in a calm and private manner, avoiding public confrontations.

In a letter to Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the President of FDC, Asuman Basalirwa of Jeema highlights the potential harm caused by public accusations, emphasizing that such disputes not only impact FDC but also the unity of the opposition as a whole.

“In the premises, I seek your indulgence to have this matter resolved for the good of the struggle and away from the public domain” as quoted from the letter.

In the same letter, Basalirwa emphasizes the significance of closely monitoring the developments within all change-seeking groups. He highlights that the internal dynamics of the FDC party should be of concern to all opposition members in Uganda, as the stability of the FDC directly affects the stability of the entire opposition movement.

Basalirwa acknowledges the enemy’s gleeful response to these internal conflicts, using them as an opportunity to weaken and demoralize the opposition. After decades of resistance against undemocratic tendencies under NRM misrule, Basalirwa fears that continued internal strife could lead to demobilization and weakening of the dedicated troops who have steadfastly supported the cause.

He also encourages all parties involved to utilize conflict resolution mechanisms in order to prevent such conflicts from spilling over to the public. He emphasizes that such spillover could lead to a general mistrust towards the opposition, especially among their supporters. The president of Jeema offers himself to oversee the mediation process between the concerned parties in the FDC, with the aim of restoring unity.

The internal disputes within the FDC party came to light when Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the party spokesperson, along with other leaders, accused the top leaders at Najjanankumbi, specifically President Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Party Secretary Nathan Nandala Mafambi, of receiving money from undisclosed sources and failing to provide an account for the funds.

Additionally, the FDC leadership is accused of insisting on what some party members describe as “Sham party grassroots elections,” which Ssemujju and his colleagues believe should be put on hold until the internal disputes are resolved.

However, both Nandala Mafabi and President Patrick Oboi Amuriat deny any wrongdoing.