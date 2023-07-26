United Media Uganda, the leading media alliance in the country, is excited to announce the addition of Eng. John Nasasira’s 97.8 Kazo FM to its network.

The partnership was officially launched at the Next Media Park earlier today, marking another significant milestone in the company’s quest to foster meaningful communication and bridge gaps across Uganda.

With over 100 top TV, radio, and online platforms already on board, United Media Uganda continues to solidify its position as a prominent force in the nation’s media landscape.

The addition of 97.8 Kazo FM further extends the alliance’s coverage to encompass Kazo District and the neighboring regions of Kyegegwa, Ibanda, Kiruhura, Kamwenge, and Sembabule districts.

This expansion aims to enhance connectivity and create immense value for stakeholders interested in these communities and regions.

Eng. John Nasasira, the visionary proprietor of 97.8 Kazo FM, expressed his enthusiasm for joining the United Media Uganda alliance. He acknowledged the alliance’s commitment to delivering accurate, timely, relevant information to diverse audiences nationwide.

This partnership will undoubtedly strengthen 97.8 Kazo FM’s reach and impact, enabling them to connect with a broader audience and deliver content that resonates with the local communities.

“We believe that collaboration is the key to driving positive change,” stated Kin Kariisa, the Group CEO of Next Media. “Our journey is far from over, and we eagerly welcome more media partners. Together, we can empower communities, amplify voices, and make a difference in people’s lives nationwide.”

As the alliance strengthens, United Media Uganda looks forward to exploring innovative ways to leverage technology and media to address societal challenges, encourage dialogue, and inspire positive action.

To stay updated on the latest developments within United Media Uganda and its growing network of media partners, follow #UnitedMediaUG.