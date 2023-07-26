By Okello Samuel

Introduction:

The 2.0T TSI engine is found in almost all mainstream VW models between 2008.5 and 2014. This is not to be confused with the Audi TFSI (valve lift) engine found in many of the Audi models. While these 2 engines share some similarities, they also have plenty of differences. If you have an earlier model VW or Audi 2.0T you likely have the FSI engine.

In today’s writeup, we’ve put together this list of common problems to look out for, so anyone with a 2.0t TSI engine can be prepared and yet not panic when they happen.

VW and Audi Models with the 2.0T TSI engine are

VW MK5 GTI 2.0T TSI 2008.5-2009

VW MK6 GTI 2.0T TSI 2010-2014

VW MK5 Jetta 2.0T TSI 2008.5-2010

VW MK6 Jetta 2.0T TSI 2011-2014

VW B6 Passat 2.0T TSI 2008.5-2010

VW CC 2.0T TSI 2009-2015

VW EOS 2.0T TSI 2008.5-2014

VW Tiguan 2.0T TSI 2009-2015

VW Beetle 2.0T TSI 2012-2015

Audi A3 2.0T TSI 2008.5-2014

Audi MK2 TT 2.0T TSI (not TTS) 2008.5-2014

0t TSI Ignition Coils and Misfire Fault Codes

If you have misfire problems on your VW or Audi 2.0T TSI engine, ignition coils and spark plugs should be the first place you look. You’ll need a scan tool for this. After reading and ascertaining the misfiring cylinder, swap the coil to a non-misfiring cylinder. If it moves with the coil, then you have a bad coil. If it doesn’t, then most likely the Spark plug or something additional like fuel injector may be at fault.

0T TSI Positive Crankcase Vent (PCV ) Valve Fault Codes and DIY

If you have a loud whistling noise and or hesitation coming from your 2.0t TSI engine you might have a bad PCV valve. A bad PCV can also cause Fault code P0171 System Too Lean, as well as others.

0T TSI Intake Manifold Runner Fault Codes

The intake flap motor controls a flap which is inside the TSI intake manifold. This motor can often sporadically throw faults for P2015.

0T TSI Diverter Valve (DV) Failures

The Diverter valve or DV holds the boost pressure created by the turbocharger on 2.0T TSI engines. Many models came from the factory with an earlier version of this part which used a diaphragm which was common to tear.

0T TSI High Pressure Fuel Pump (HPFP) Failures

While the FSI engine was known to have issues with fuel pumps and cam followers, the TSI engine has some problems around the HPFP. The TSI uses a roller type cam follower so wearing them is no longer and issue, but High-pressure fuel pump itself can fail. When the fuel pump fails on your 2.0T TSI engine you are likely to end up with faults relating to fuel pressure. Possibly fault code P2293, which refers to the Fuel Pressure Regulator Valve (N276). You also may experience the fault code P0087, which is fuel rail/system pressure too low. Diagnosing this part can be complicated and you should consider have a VW or Audi specialist or dealer diagnose your issue to confirm that the High-Pressure Fuel Pump is indeed bad on your 2.0T TSI engine.

0T TSI Carbon Build Up Problems

Almost all direct injection engines have this issue which is something that anyone with this engine should be aware of. Carbon build up on the intake valves of your TSI can cause cold start misfires, among many other things. Generally, when it happens it will start with misfire codes sporadically when the car is cold (or has been sitting for a while). These are often called cold start misfires and will likely get slowly worse over time. You might also experience a decrease on your fuel mileage. Both symptoms could be due to carbon build up on the intake valve, causing a blockage in the airflow inside your engine.

0T TSI Fuel Injector Failures

When an injector goes bad on a VW or Audi 2.0T TSI engine you can expect misfires. This would result in fault codes like P0300, P0301(for cylinder 1), P0302(for cylinder 2), P0303(for cylinder 3), P0304(for cylinder 4). You would likely only get misfires on 1 or 2 cylinders, as it’s unlikely all 4 injectors will fail at the same time. Generally, when these fuel injectors fail, they will get stuck open (consistently or sporadically) causing misfire issues. Before assuming you have a fuel injector issue you should confirm you DO NOT have issues with the following problems, Ignition Coils, Spark Plugs (changes every 40-60K) or Carbon build up. All the listed failures are more probable to cause misfires. Once you have verified that none of those items are issues you should look into injectors. To replace the fuel injectors on the TSI engine you will need to remove the intake manifold.

0T TSI Timing Chain Tensioner Problems

The lower timing chain tensioner on the TSI is a potential issue, and it is imperative that any owner should be aware of. You’ll drive normally for about 60,000 miles or so. You’ll have regular oil changes performed and everything will seem perfect and efficient. You’ll begin to hear a slight rattle from the engine bay. It starts out as a clacking noise on initial startup that mostly goes away after a few moments. The rattling noise gets worse and more persistent as time goes on. It could be weeks or months. Suddenly, either when starting your Volkswagen or while driving, it’ll make an awful racket for a few seconds and stall.

0T TSI Water Pump Failures

The water pumps on TSI engines are a very common failure item. Often, they repeatedly fail due to improper installation of the replacement or an oil leak in the periphery causing premature failure.

0T TSI Evaporative Purge (N80) Valve Failures

The Evaporative purge valve often called the N80 valve, sends fuel vapors from the gas tank to the engine to be burned. This part can often be the cause of “Check Gas Cap” lights on most VW and Audi 2.0T TSI engines.

0t TSI In Tank Fuel Pump Control Module

The fuel pump control module is mounted under the rear seat of your car. This is just above the electrical in tank low pressure fuel pump. This part can overheat causing issues with the vehicle being cut out and engine stalling.

0T TSI Coolant Temp Sensor (Grey) 2 Pin 06A919501A

The Coolant Temperature sensor on the 2.0t TSI engine can cause check engine lights and potential coolant gauge issues.

