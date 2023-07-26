By Michelle Marion Apio

Cohabitation is a form of partnership where couples live together without being legally married. However, it is important to note that in Uganda, cohabitation is not recognized as a form of marriage. This lack of recognition means that cohabiting couples do not have the same legal rights and protections as married couples. Here are some key statistics and legal implications of cohabitation in Uganda:

Increasing Rates of Cohabitation: The rate of cohabitation has been steadily increasing in recent years. According to the Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) 2016, 27% of women and 15% of men aged 15-49 were cohabiting. This represents a significant increase compared to the rates in 2006.

Common among Younger People: Cohabitation is more common among younger individuals. In the UDHS 2016, the rates of cohabitation were 33% among women and 20% among men aged 15-24. The rates were lower for older age groups.

Urban vs. Rural Divide: Cohabitation is more prevalent in urban areas than in rural areas. In the UDHS 2016, the rates of cohabitation were 32% among women and 18% among men in urban areas, while lower rates were observed in rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Education and Employment Factors: Cohabitation is more common among women with higher levels of education and those who are employed. The UDHS 2016 showed that women with secondary education or higher had a cohabitation rate of 35%, while employed women had a rate of 36%.

Despite the increasing prevalence of cohabitation, it is essential to understand the legal implications and take steps to protect yourself and your partner. Here are some key legal considerations:

Property Rights: Cohabiting couples do not have the same rights to property as married couples. In the event of a relationship breakdown, resolving property ownership may require legal intervention.

Spousal Support: Cohabiting partners are not entitled to spousal support. If one partner becomes unemployed or unable to work, the other partner is not legally obligated to provide financial support.

Next of Kin Status: Cohabiting partners are not considered next of kin. This means that in case of a partner’s death, the surviving partner may not have the right to inherit property or make decisions regarding funeral arrangements.

To protect yourself legally, consider the following options:

Cohabitation Agreement: Signing a cohabitation agreement can outline the rights and responsibilities of each partner, including property ownership, financial support, and decision-making authority.

Relationship Registration: While not equivalent to marriage, registering the relationship with the government can provide some legal recognition. Registered couples may be entitled to certain rights and protections, such as inheritance rights.

It is advisable to seek legal advice from a lawyer to better understand and safeguard your rights as a cohabiting couple in Uganda. Stay informed about evolving laws and consider reaching out to organizations that offer legal advice and support for cohabiting couples. By understanding your rights and responsibilities and taking necessary precautions, you can navigate the legal aspects of cohabitation in Uganda.