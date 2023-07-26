By Michelle Marion Apio

Uganda is experiencing the effects of climate change at a rate faster than the global average. According to the Climate Knowledge Portal, average temperatures in Uganda have increased by 1.3°C since the 1960s.

The rate of climate change in Uganda is estimated to be 0.28°C per decade, which is higher than the global average of 0.18°C per decade.

The impacts of climate change in Uganda are already being felt and are expected to worsen in the future. Here are some of the key impacts:

Changes in rainfall patterns:

Uganda’s rainfall patterns have become more erratic, with longer dry seasons and shorter wet seasons. This has negative consequences for agriculture, as crops don’t receive adequate water during the dry season.

Increased frequency of extreme weather events:

Uganda is experiencing more frequent extreme weather events, including floods and droughts. These events cause infrastructure and property damage and result in the displacement of people from their homes.

Threats to agriculture:

Climate change is posing a significant threat to Uganda’s agriculture sector. Extreme weather events damage crops, and there is an increase in pests and diseases that affect agricultural productivity.

Health impacts:

Climate change is negatively affecting the health of Ugandans. The country is experiencing more heatwaves, leading to an increase in heat-related illnesses. Additionally, vector-borne diseases such as malaria are becoming more common.

In response to these challenges, the Ugandan government is taking steps to address climate change. Their initiatives include:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions: Uganda has set a target to reduce national greenhouse gas emissions by 22% by 2030.

Building climate resilience: The government is focusing on improving water management and disaster preparedness to enhance the country’s ability to cope with climate change impacts.

Promoting sustainable development: Uganda is actively promoting sustainable practices in sectors such as energy and agriculture, aiming to mitigate the effects of climate change.

