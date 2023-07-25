In the realm of Ugandan politics, the opposition parties have long fought an uphill battle against the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

However, recent developments seem to indicate that the opposition’s once mighty force is diminishing, with several key opposition parties facing setbacks and some members defecting to collaborate with the ruling government.

The growing trend of opposition figures aligning with the NRM has sparked debates within the political arena, raising questions about whether the opposition is surrendering its struggle. Pessimism surrounding the opposition’s prospects is evident, as its prolonged existence without achieving any tangible victories has left many disheartened.

Political analyst Patrick Wakida observed that one of the major issues plaguing the opposition is the lack of a coherent ideology.

He suggests that the opposition has been primarily based on individual merit rather than a comprehensive and unified ideology, making it susceptible to disintegration when key figures depart.

“An opposition solely focused on removing one individual is not sustainable because the underlying problems that make them opposition remain unchanged,” Wakida explained.

He pointed out that the departure of prominent figures like Besigye from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and a countable number of parliamentarians who defected from the Democratic Party to the Na National Unity Platform (NUP) during the 20212 general elections has resulted in the crumbling of these parties, highlighting the need for a shift in their approach.

The ruling NRM, on the other hand, blames the opposition’s lack of progress on its inability to formulate a cohesive ideology. The absence of a unified vision, according to NRM representatives, prevents the opposition from presenting a compelling alternative to the status quo.

Political commentator Walulya further attributed the opposition’s struggles to their prolonged stay in opposition, which he humorously calls an “opposition hangover.”

He argued that years of disappointment and unfulfilled hopes have caused some politicians to lose faith in the opposition’s ability to effect meaningful change.

“This strategy of using defections to weaken the opposition is proving effective for the NRM,” says Walulya.

As defections continue and some politicians prioritize their own interests over the collective struggle, the opposition is increasingly becoming vulnerable to the ruling party’s tactics.

While it is not entirely fair to blame the opposition for their lack of success, considering the formidable grip the NRM has maintained on power for over four decades, it remains uncertain whether the opposition can regain its footing and continue the fight.

The decline of the opposition’s struggle and the increasing trend of defections have left many wondering if they can ever stay on course and achieve their objectives. As Uganda navigates its political landscape, it remains to be seen whether the opposition can rejuvenate its movement, establish a unified ideology, and present a formidable challenge to the ruling NRM.