Next Media, through its sports division NBS Sport, has taken a significant step in the fight against cancer by announcing a generous sponsorship package of Shs 260 million for this year’s Rotary Cancer Run.

The much-awaited announcement was made during a press conference held at the Next Media Park in Kampala on Tuesday afternoon, marking a milestone in the 12th edition of the Rotary Cancer Run.

Scheduled to take place on August 27, 2023, the Rotary Cancer Run will be held under the inspiring theme “Run for Hope” at the prestigious Kololo Independence Grounds and 40 other towns and cities nationwide.

The run aims to raise a substantial sum of two billion shillings (2BN) to support the construction of a state-of-the-art cancer treatment facility at St. Francis Nsambya Hospital.

The facility is set to house two bunkers, a crucial addition to the country’s healthcare infrastructure to enhance cancer treatment accessibility for all Ugandans.

Through its participation in the Rotary Cancer Run, NBS Sport aims to increase knowledge about cancer and the importance of regular cancer checks.

Additionally, they are committed to contributing to the establishment of the Radiotherapy cancer treatment facility, which will play a vital role in enhancing accessibility to essential treatment options for all Ugandans.

In a statement, Edwin Danze, the Chief Marketing Officer of Next Media, expressed the organization’s enthusiasm and dedication to corporate social responsibility.

“Our commitment extends beyond their broadcasting platform, and we are resolute in joining the fight against cancer, a disease that affects countless lives nationwide,” Danze Edwin.

“By supporting the Uganda Cancer Run 2023, Next Media aims to stand in solidarity with the cause, encouraging viewers, partners, and fellow citizens to unite and make a meaningful impact in the lives of cancer patients”, he added.