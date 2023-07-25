By Gore Ruvimbo

Since taking over Twitter in October 2022, Elon Musk has implemented numerous changes to the platform, sparking debate over whether he is revitalizing the app or inadvertently causing its downfall.

While some applaud his efforts to reshape Twitter, others criticize the drastic measures he has taken.

Musk’s actions include significant layoffs, ending the free identity-verification system, freezing new code implementation, renaming the company to X Corp, and envisioning Twitter as a multifunctional “super app.”

Concerns of Sabotage and Employee Reactions

Elon Musk has voiced concerns about possible sabotage by Twitter staff, leading him to limit office access for most employees. In response to his actions, Mr. Musk has been laying off staff worldwide, citing the need to cut costs and address significant losses.

This move has raised unease and discontent among the remaining workforce, particularly in Twitter’s office in Ghana. Employees there complained about over half of the staff being laid off, describing the act as “insulting” and criticizing the lack of clarity regarding future steps.

Impact of Hiring Freeze and Policy Changes

The hiring freeze implemented by Musk raises concerns about stifling innovation and growth. As competitor Meta introduces new innovations, Twitter’s inability to attract fresh talent could hinder its ability to keep pace.

Furthermore, policy changes, such as the removal of content moderation guidelines, have led to fears that Twitter may become a breeding ground for misinformation and hate speech, alienating users seeking a safe and friendly environment.

Leaked Source Code and Allegations of Sabotage

In March 2023, an anonymous Twitter employee posted part of the company’s source code on GitHub, a serious breach of confidentiality. The employee claimed that this act was motivated by concerns about Musk’s plans for the platform.

While Musk denied any intention to sabotage Twitter, these allegations have fueled doubts and distrust among some employees.

Mixed Reactions from Users and Employees

Elon Musk’s changes to Twitter have garnered mixed responses from users and employees alike. Some appreciate his efforts to promote free speech, while others express worries about a less user-friendly and potentially abusive platform.

The impact on Twitter’s user base remains uncertain, with questions arising about whether users will migrate to alternative platforms or stay despite the shifts in the platform’s environment.

The controversies surrounding Musk’s leadership at Twitter continue to be a topic of discussion. While some view his actions as necessary steps for Twitter’s transformation, others question the potential consequences.

Only time will reveal whether Musk’s changes will successfully revamp Twitter or exacerbate the challenges faced by the social media giant.

The key lies in finding a balance between free speech promotion and ensuring a safe and welcoming platform for all users.