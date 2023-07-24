Daniel Richard Makayi Nangalama has been appointed as the acting Executive Director for the Uganda National Bureau of Standards to replace Livingstone Ebiru who is accused of corruption.

The appointment of Nangalama who has been serving as the deputy Executive Director in charge of management and financial services was done by the National Standards Council.

UNBS confirmed the appointment in a statement released on Monday afternoon.

Ebiru faces arrest

The development comes on the backdrop of an arrest warrant issued by the Inspectorate of Goverbment(IGG) against Ebiru.

In a July, 21, 2023 warrant issued by the deputy IGG Anne Twinomugisah Muhairwe, police officers have been ordered to effect the arrest of Ebiru to answer allegations related to corruption.

“Whereas Mr.Ebiru was ordered to appear before the Inspectorate of Government at July, 21, 2023 at 2pm and subsequent days to testify what he knew and or to furnish information in relations to an ongoing inquiry, he has not appeared according to the summon issued in that regard and has not furnished any evidence for his failure to respond to the summons,” the deputy IGG said in the arrest warrant.

The ombudsman therefore directed that any officer who sees Ebiru should arrest him .

The development comes on the backdrop of an addition by Ebiru last week as he appeared before Parliament’s Committee on Public Accounts – Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) in which he admitted paying a shs100 million bribe in a desperate attempt to prevent the termination of his contract.

“I confess that I bribed the board to secure my position. The shs100 million was handed over to one board member for distribution,”Ebiru said.

However, the UNBS board chairperson, Charles Musekuura washed their hands clean of the allegations.

“I categorically deny these baseless claims. I had no knowledge of such a transaction taking place,” Musekuura said.

However, last week, Ebiru made a u-turn and retracted the bribery allegations.