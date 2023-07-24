The National Unity Platform (NUP) has declared its preparedness to withstand any attempts of money pressure aimed at undermining the party’s reputation and diverting them from its agenda.

NUP’s spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi, firmly stated that the party has faced numerous challenges, including incarcerations and promises of jobs by the ruling party, but will not succumb to money enticements orchestrated by their opponents.

The ongoing turmoil within the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), has brought attention to allegations of influential money being offered to some members by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. This situation has triggered a reaction from the NUP, who believe they could be the next target.

“Our party’s strategy is ready to handle any pressure that may emanate from enticements aimed at diverting us from our agenda,” asserted Ssenyonyi.

He emphasized that NUP has encountered and withstood numerous threats that sought to bring them down, and they remain committed to demonstrating to Ugandans the change they need to redeem themselves from various challenges.

“We have gone through many threats that would have brought us down, but we stand strong to show Ugandans the path to liberation,” Ssenyonyi added.

While the FDC is facing internal ideological turmoil, some NUP legislators highlighted their continuous advocacy for improved service delivery in the country instead of focusing on buying off leaders.

“Our emphasis is on urging the government to enhance service delivery rather than concentrating on buying off leaders,” expressed Goreth Namugga, a Legislator representing Mawogola South.

Allan Mayanja, Legislator for Nakaseke Central, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of addressing the needs of the people and enhancing public services.

In the midst of the unfolding situation within the FDC, a Member of Parliament representing Bubulo East Constituency in Namisindwa district John Musila urged political parties to resolve their issues internally rather than engaging in public conflicts.

“We encourage parties to handle their issues internally instead of airing their grievances publicly,” stated Musila.

The ideological turmoil within the Forum for Democratic Change arose after the party’s spokesperson, Semmujju Nganda, alleged the reception of a substantial amount of money by the Party Secretary General and President.

Fears were raised that the money was intended to sway the party’s direction and loyalty in favour of the ruling NRM party.

As Uganda’s political landscape faces these challenges, the NUP remains steadfast in its determination to focus on its agenda and resist any external pressures that may undermine its vision for the country’s progress and transformation.