In what was anticipated as a long-awaited homecoming, the Acholi sub region was eager to welcome their son, Norbert Mao, with open arms.

The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister and President General of Uganda’s oldest political party, DP, had promised to shed light on his controversial marriage with the ruling NRM.

However, after the storm of excitement settled, questions arose about whether Mao had indeed revealed the whole truth during the event.

Thousands of supporters gathered to witness Mao’s arrival, a moment they had anxiously awaited.

The occasion was unique, as Mao seemed to be wearing two hats – one as a Minister in the NRM government and the other as a leader in DP. This duality sparked confusion among the attendees, as many speeches delivered during the event had strong political undertones.

Unlike previous gatherings organized by Mao, which were often centered on non-political matters, this homecoming event featured speeches that were reminiscent of both DP and NRM statements.

The audience was left perplexed, trying to decipher whether it was a celebration of Mao’s return to his roots or a blend of NRM and DP ideologies.

Mukasa Mbide, the DP Vice President, and Richard Todwong, the NRM Secretary-General, delivered their remarks, further entangling the occasion’s true nature.

The prevailing sentiment among onlookers was that the event had turned into a political affair, unlike what was initially anticipated.

Finally, when Norbert Mao took to the stage, all eyes were on him, eagerly awaiting any political pronouncements he might make under the theme of “It’s Time.”

However, to the audience’s disappointment, Mao remained firmly focused on the friendship between DP and NRM and how he viewed both parties.

Many attendees had expected a more definitive stance or detailed explanations about his association with the ruling party.

After the conclusion of the event, various attendees were approached for their opinions on Mao’s homecoming and its outcome.

Bosco Olak, the NRM Chief Coordinator for Northern Uganda, expressed his concern about the ambiguity surrounding Mao’s intentions.

“As much as he promised in the press conference, many left Kaunda ground wondering on what way MAO is taking,” said Odouch.

Despite Mao’s promises during the press conference, attendees left the Kaunda ground without a clear understanding of the direction he intended to take.

The homecoming, which was meant to clarify Mao’s ties with the NRM and shed light on his political positions, seemed to have raised more questions than answers.

The people of Northern Uganda now grapple with uncertainty as they await further developments in the political landscape.

In light of these events, many are left wondering whether Norbert Mao’s return home was truly the non-partisan reunion they had hoped for or simply another platform for political rhetoric.