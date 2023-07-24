Movit Products Limited, the leading manufacturer of hair care, skin care and baby care products across Africa, has today through its Baby Junior brand launched Gifting Hand Imitative dubbed “Ggaba Essanyu” at Kawempe National Referral Hospital.

The Ggaba Essanyu initiative is a response to the Corporate Society for Safe Motherhood (CMS) initiative where at least 30 corporate private organizations including Movit Products Limited are mobilizing resources for improvement of health services through selected projects, in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

During the occasion, the Baby Junior brand extended Mother starter kits with assorted items including Baby Junior Soap, Jelly, Oil and powder, Baby Junior branded hygiene buckets, T-shirts and other items to 200 mothers and their babies at the hospital.

“As Movit Products Ltd, it is our role as corporate organizations to support the reduction of maternal and infant mortality in Uganda by recognizing the importance of maternal healthcare,” said the Group Chief Category and Innovations Officer, Mrs Toluwaleke Salu.

She used the occasion to commend the health professionals for the wonderful job they were doing providing the best health care to mothers and their babies.

Baby Junior is one of the strongest brands in the baby care category in the country with a strong heritage of caring for babies, focused on the strong bond between a mother and her baby.

Speaking at the event the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Mr. Robert Kitenda revealed that “The campaign will extend to other nine hospital across Metropolitan Kampala reaching almost 1,000 mothers and their babies. Giving back to communities where we operate is a key pillar in our CSR and collaborating the ministry to drive the Safe Motherhood initiative is a great platform for us to partake in while we implement some of the pillars that are valuable to the business.”

Receiving the items, Dr Emmanuel Byaruhanga, Executive Director Kawempe National Referral Hospital, said they were determined to continue offering the best health care and drastically reduce maternal and child mortality at the facility.

He said although there had been times of difficulty, they would not be deterred by that, but would work hard to protect the lives of mothers and children.

He expressed gratitude to Movit Products for the gesture and called on other corporate bodies, individuals, and groups, to emulate such an example.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Mr. Emmanuel Ainebonya commended the Movit Products for adhering to the commitment made at the launch of the Corporate Society of Safe Motherhood Initiative adding that it would go a long way in supporting Government’s efforts to improve the Health Sector in Uganda.

The Baby Junior team together with the Hospital administers and Ministry of Health representatives later toured the maternity ward, interacted with the mothers and sensitized them on some basic hygiene needs, which are most often overlooked.