In recent months, mobile money agents in Kampala metropolitan have faced growing concerns as they fall victim to armed robberies and fraudsters.

The attacks have resulted in fatalities, with 10 mobile money agents being targeted in the last three months alone. The situation has prompted the need for enhanced security measures, with security companies proposing partnerships to protect mobile money dealers and their transactions.

The latest incident occurred on July 22, 2023, in Kyengera town council, where two mobile money dealers lost their lives.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, the perpetrators were observed following victims from their workstations or even attacking them within their kiosks. These brazen attacks have left many victims wounded, and some have lost their capital in the process.

“The culprits follow the victims from their workstations, while others are attacked in kiosks,” said Onyango.

The primary motivation behind these attacks is the belief that mobile money agents carry significant sums of money, making them vulnerable targets after banking hours. The Police urge individuals operating in this space to remain vigilant and adopt appropriate safety measures.

“In many cases, the victims have been preyed upon after work because it’s believed they keep large sums of money,” Onyango added.

Private security firms have recognized the pressing need for better protection for mobile money dealers.

Regina Nabunje, the Corporate Affairs Manager at SGA, a private security firm, emphasized that cash-in-transit transportation is an effective solution to safeguard lives and hard-earned cash.

“Cash-in-transit transportation is one of the effective ways to keep money safe, not just for bigger financial institutions but also for small and medium-scale businesses,” said Nabunje.

Reports indicate that at least 100 mobile money users lose money every week, with some losing millions of shillings. The rising cases of robbery and theft in the country are a cause for concern. According to the 2022 annual crime report, 6,936 cases of mobile money thefts were registered, compared to 4,143 cases in the previous year.

Security companies are now offering their services to partner with mobile money dealers to enhance security during cash collection and transactions.

“The 2022 annual crime report shows that mobile money theft has been on the rise. In recent years, private security firms have developed the capacity to handle cash transportation,” Nabunje stated.

As robberies and thefts continue to be a major security challenge, mobile money dealers are increasingly seeking measures to protect themselves and their businesses.

By partnering with private security firms and implementing cash-in-transit transportation, they hope to deter robbers and ensure the safety of their finances, customers, and personnel.

The efforts made in securing this sector will be crucial in mitigating losses and fostering a safer environment for mobile money transactions.