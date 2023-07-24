By Hadijah Mutesi Adult human trafficking in Uganda stands at a staggering 55% of 668 cases reported to police, the Deputy National Coordinator, Prevention of Trafficking in persons Derek Basalirwa Kigenyi has revealed.

Kigenyi shared the shocking statistic ahead of World Day against Trafficking in Persons marked on July 30 earlier today.

Kigenyi was presenting a breakdown of the National Report on Countering Trafficking in Persons in Uganda for 2022.

The report was first launched last Wednesday by that was initially launched by Permanent Secretary of Internal Affairs who doubles as the Chairperson National Taskforce Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu.

Human trafficking is a serious problem in Uganda.

According to the United Nations, Uganda is a source, transit, and destination country for human trafficking.

Children are the most vulnerable to human trafficking in Uganda. They are trafficked for forced labor, sexual exploitation, and organ removal.

Traffickers often target children from poor families who are looking for a better life. They may be promised jobs or education, but once they are in the hands of traffickers, they are forced to work in dangerous and exploitative conditions.

Women and girls are also trafficked for sexual exploitation. They are forced into prostitution, pornography, and other forms of sexual abuse. Traffickers often use violence and threats to keep their victims compliant.

Men are also trafficked for forced labor. They may be forced to work in construction, agriculture, or other dangerous industries. They are often paid very little and are denied their basic human rights.

The Ugandan government is working to combat human trafficking.

In 2009, Uganda passed the Anti-Human Trafficking Act, which criminalizes human trafficking and provides for the protection of victims.

The government has also established a number of programs to raise awareness of human trafficking and to provide assistance to victims.

However, human trafficking remains a serious problem in Uganda.

If you suspect that someone is being trafficked, you can contact the Ugandan Anti-Human Trafficking Hotline at +256 702 449 448. You can also contact the National Human Rights Commission of Uganda at +256 414 250 077.