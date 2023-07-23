By Hadijah Mutesi

A recent study by the Uganda Media Women’s Association found that only 20% of news stories in Uganda feature women as sources.

The underrepresentation of women in the media has a number of negative consequences. It means that women’s voices are not heard, and their perspectives are not represented. This can lead to the perpetuation of stereotypes and discrimination against women.

I have witnessed this as a female journalist at Next Media whenever I am assigned work, I go to the field to look for sources to interview but to my surprise, even when I want to balance the story by including women and men in my story, women decline to be interviewed.

After the story airing, they are the first to complain that their voices have not been represented! I became curious to find out what the root cause could be; according to the research I made, here are some of the reasons as to why most women fear cameras…

The fear of violence is a major reason why many women choose not to speak out in the media. They are afraid of being harassed, attacked, or even killed. This fear is not unfounded.

The underrepresentation of women in the media. Media organizations need to make a conscious effort to include more women in their reporting. They also need to create a safe and supportive e In Uganda, women are often underrepresented in the media. They are less likely to be interviewed or to have their opinions represented. There are a number of reasons for this, including sexism, discrimination, and fear of violence.

Training journalists on gender sensitivity. Journalists need to be trained on the importance of gender equality and how to report on women’s issues in a fair and unbiased way. This training should include topics such as the different ways that sexism and discrimination can manifest in the media, how to avoid stereotypes and harmful generalizations, and how to create a safe and supportive environment for women who speak out.

Creating safe spaces for women to share their stories. Women who are afraid to speak out in the media may be more willing to do so in a safe space where they feel comfortable and supported. This could include creating women-only media organizations, safe spaces within existing media organizations, or even just providing women with a platform to share their stories online.

Give women a platform to speak out. When you are reporting on women’s issues, it is important to give women a platform to speak out for themselves. This means interviewing women, featuring their stories, and giving them a voice in the conversation.

The media has a powerful role to play in shaping public opinion. By including more women in their reporting, the media can help to promote gender equality and create a more just society.