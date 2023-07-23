In the remembrance of Hon Hussein Kyanjo, a principled, eloquent, and highly spiritual man, it’s unfortunate that I am unable to physically celebrate a life that touched ours in profound ways. As we reflect on the bond he shared with our family, especially during my elder brother Bashir’s time at Makerere University, we recognize the unique connection that shaped our lives.

Hussein Kyanjo was not only a political leader but also a pillar of strength and inspiration, always devoted to principles that never wavered. His eloquence, and the artistry with which he expressed his thoughts and beliefs, captivated hearts and minds, leaving a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of listening to his powerful words.

His spirituality was a guiding force, sparking a light within him that he shared with others. It fueled his dedication to serving his community and fighting for justice, even in the face of adversity. His unwavering spiritual compass was a beacon of hope for many, reminding us all of the importance of staying true to our beliefs and values.

Today, as we bid farewell to this remarkable soul, let us remember his legacy of unwavering principles, unmatched eloquence, and profound spirituality. May his memory continue to inspire us, igniting a passion within our own hearts to live purposefully, authentically, and with an unwavering commitment to our beliefs.

Though he may no longer be physically with us, his spirit lives on, forever etched in the memories and hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him. Honouring his legacy, may we strive to emulate his principled nature, embody his eloquence, and cultivate the same spiritual depth that made him such an exceptional human being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rest in peace, dear Hon Hussein Kyanjo, knowing that your impact on our lives and society will never be forgotten.

Surely we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.

By Kin Kariisa

CEO, Next Media Group